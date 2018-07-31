VIDEO: "Chris Moyles Losing It Is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today"

31 July 2018, 15:39

It's one of those days again in the studio, and Moyles means business!

Chris asked producer Matt to carry out a short-hand task on his Mac, but it just wasn't working.

Unfortunately, it sent Chris into an early-morning rage and had hims asking for "the fried remains of Matt Parkes-Smith's career".

And he wasn't happy about James Robinson coming in to save the day either.

Watch our video above to see just what happened and how Chris predicted Alfie's video caption.

Classic.

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen:

