VIDEO: Chris And Dom's Dragon's Den Parody Is Hilarious

Nick and Steve are the entrepreneurial duo with the idea of the century.

This week saw Chris and Dom get into the guise of two would-be millionaires on Dragons Den.

Nick and Steve might be a little be hapless, and they might not have their figures straight just yet, but we think you'd agree their idea is absolutely genius.

Watch their amazing investment idea in our video above.

Somebody call up a dragon immediately. This needs to be brought to life!

Find out how to watch The Chris Moyles Show here: