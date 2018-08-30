VIDEO: Chris And Dom Lost It Over Classic Movie Props

The team were given the chance to get their hands on some extra special film memorabilia this week.

This week saw Chris and Dom handle some very special items... and they even needed to put special gloves on for it.

Just in case you hadn't noticed, the pair are pretty big film geeks and love a bit of Star Wars, so holding a genuine Storm Trooper helmet got them very hot under the collar.

Throw a jacket from Terminator and those crystals off superman into the mix and they were absolutely loving life.

See them lose it over movie memorabilia in our video above.\

Not content to have his Hollywood movie fix from the precious items, Dom also decided to meet a mega movie star and comedian in Kevin Hart.

See his snap with the Jumanji actor here:

Winning!

