VIDEO: Chris And Dom Give A Sick Caller The Perfect Advice
26 June 2018, 17:03
A listener rang in from home with a poorly stomach. Luckily Chris and Dom were on hand with a few suggestions though...
Steve rang into The Chris Moyles Show this morning to be in with the chance of winning a huge cash prize.
Unfortunately he had a bit of a "dicky belly" and... even more unfortunately, he decided to share that information live on-air.
Naturally, Chris and Dom had a few suggestions for him, and wet wipes were involved.
Watch them give Steve some unwelcome advice in our video above.
