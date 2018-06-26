VIDEO: Chris And Dom Give A Sick Caller The Perfect Advice

A listener rang in from home with a poorly stomach. Luckily Chris and Dom were on hand with a few suggestions though...

Steve rang into The Chris Moyles Show this morning to be in with the chance of winning a huge cash prize.

Unfortunately he had a bit of a "dicky belly" and... even more unfortunately, he decided to share that information live on-air.

Naturally, Chris and Dom had a few suggestions for him, and wet wipes were involved.

Watch them give Steve some unwelcome advice in our video above.

