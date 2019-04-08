VIDEO: Chris Moyles' broken mic turned into a Freddie Mercury tribute

8 April 2019, 14:26 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 16:56

Watch Chris give Rami Malek a run for his money with his impression of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

This morning Chris Moyles suffered a microphone malfunction, which only reminded him of one of the greatest rock stars that ever lived.

Moyles instantly turned into the late, great Freddie Mercury- mimicking the Queen frontman's epic bottomless mic stand look!

He may need to work on the vocals just a touch though!

Watch our video of the moment above.

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and Chris Moyles on Radio X
Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and Chris Moyles on Radio X. Picture: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images & Radio X

Something tells us Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek has nothing to worry about.

Watch Rami Malek honour immigrant Freddie Mercury in his Oscars speech:

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' impression of Lorraine Kelly is something else

READ MORE: Moyles was livid about the temporary Radio X studio

