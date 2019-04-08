VIDEO: Chris Moyles' broken mic turned into a Freddie Mercury tribute
8 April 2019, 14:26 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 16:56
Watch Chris give Rami Malek a run for his money with his impression of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
This morning Chris Moyles suffered a microphone malfunction, which only reminded him of one of the greatest rock stars that ever lived.
Moyles instantly turned into the late, great Freddie Mercury- mimicking the Queen frontman's epic bottomless mic stand look!
He may need to work on the vocals just a touch though!
Watch our video of the moment above.
Something tells us Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek has nothing to worry about.
Watch Rami Malek honour immigrant Freddie Mercury in his Oscars speech:
