VIDEO: Chris Is Back With A Tan & He's Feeling Larger Than Life

Moyles has come back from his holiday looking healthier than ever, but he reckons he indulged a bit too much.

Chris was away on holiday last week, and now he's back and looking browner than ever. So much so that Pippa wants to step up her fake tan.

He may feel browner, but the Radio X presenter admits he's also feeling a lot bigger.

Watch our video above to find out why he's feeling "pregnant".

Earlier this month Chris's weight loss was reported by the Daily Mail, and he had a lot to say about it.

Watch our video here:

We feel another article coming on...

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen: