VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Chris Moyles' weight loss

24 October 2019, 14:39 | Updated: 24 October 2019, 15:40

The Radio X DJ sent the Terminator star a video thanking him for being an inspiration and shared a throwback snap of himself.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reacted to Chris Moyles' impressive weight loss.

The Hollywood mega star was joined by Linda Hamilton to talk about their Terminator: Dark Fate movie, and Dom and Producer Matt were there to meet them.

Though he couldn't be there in person, Chris jumped at the chance to send the Austrian-American actor and politician a personal video thanking him for being his "gymspiration" and sharing an old photo of himself.

See Schwarzenegger's touching reaction in our video above.

Terminator: Dark Fate is set for release on Friday 25 October 2019

Watch the trailer for the next in the Terminator franchise here:

Arnie isn't the only Hollywood icon to praise Moyles' amazing weight loss transformation.

Watch Denzel Washington as he's left dumbfounded by a photo of Moyles from yesteryear.

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa, Matt and Chris feeling ropey on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show team are feeling a bit ropey after a night out
WhatsApp the Radio X studio

Contact Radio X presenters on WhatsApp

Pippa Taylor is so jumpy and Chris Moyles loves it

WATCH: Pippa Taylor is just so easily scared and Chris Moyles loves it
Pippa Taylor and Toby Tarrant hosting the Basingstoke Variety Show is epic

WATCH: Pippa and Toby hosting the Basingstoke Variety Show is hilarious
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch attend a private view of "Daft Apeth" by Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian at No Ho Showrooms on October 18, 2018 in London

Peter Crouch says Abbey Clancy “went mental” at him the first time they met

Latest On Radio X

Coldplay

QUIZ: We bet you know more of these Coldplay lyrics than you think

Quizzes

DMA's band image

WATCH: DMA's share official video for new Silver single

News

Matt and Luke Goss from Bros in 2016

VIDEO: Luke Goss teases "grittier" second Bros documentary

News

Razorlight's Johnny Borrell at Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019

See Razorlight's Johnny Borrell in Kurt Geiger modelling campaign

News

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher slams reports he's "erased" from Oasis history after Noel's BMI Award for songwriting

Liam Gallagher

iHeartRadio ICONS With Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John's Autobiography, "ME"

Elton John ruled out of headlining Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival