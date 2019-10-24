VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Chris Moyles' weight loss
24 October 2019, 14:39 | Updated: 24 October 2019, 15:40
The Radio X DJ sent the Terminator star a video thanking him for being an inspiration and shared a throwback snap of himself.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has reacted to Chris Moyles' impressive weight loss.
The Hollywood mega star was joined by Linda Hamilton to talk about their Terminator: Dark Fate movie, and Dom and Producer Matt were there to meet them.
Though he couldn't be there in person, Chris jumped at the chance to send the Austrian-American actor and politician a personal video thanking him for being his "gymspiration" and sharing an old photo of himself.
See Schwarzenegger's touching reaction in our video above.
Terminator: Dark Fate is set for release on Friday 25 October 2019
Watch the trailer for the next in the Terminator franchise here:
Arnie isn't the only Hollywood icon to praise Moyles' amazing weight loss transformation.
Watch Denzel Washington as he's left dumbfounded by a photo of Moyles from yesteryear.
