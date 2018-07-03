VIDEO: Andi Peters Smashed His Love Island Challenge

Chris Moyles and the team challenged the TV presenter to slot a word into his segment from the Love Island villa.

Chris spoke to breakfast TV legend Andi Peters ahead of his telly gig on Lorraine, where he was presenting a competition live from the Love Island villa.

Always up to mischief, Chris and Dom wanted the former Live & Kicking host to try and slot a random word into his report without Lorraine noticing, and he passed with flying colours.

Watch our video above to see him skillfully slip "cabbage" into his chat.

It's almost like he's a professional or something.

