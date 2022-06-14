Tim Peake answers YOUR space questions!

14 June 2022, 16:09

Everyone's favourite astronaut is on The Chris Moyles Show to answer some of your questions about life on the International Space Station...

Major Tim Peake is our very special guest on The Chris Moyles Show today... and we've been posing some of your questions about what it's like to live in space for half a year at a time...

We asked Tim:

  • Do they have a floor and a ceiling on the International Space Station
  • When will Tim be back on the space station?
  • Is space junk a real thing and is it dangerous?
  • Does Tim think that somewhere out there, there is intelligent life?
  • Is it easier to adjust going up into space, or coming back down to Earth?

Watch the video above for a fascinating chat about the wonders of space!

