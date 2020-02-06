The moment Chris and Dom discovered where the final Prize Dump winner lives...

6 February 2020, 18:20 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 18:39

Alex has won a brand new Mini Cooper full of prizes.. And Chris and Dom are on their way to drop them off!

For the past few weeks on The Chris Moyles Show, we've been giving one lucky listener the chance to win a van full of prizes.

In Week 1, the winner lived in Chelmsford, Essex. In Week 2, they lived on the Isle Of Wight, meaning James had to go on a ferry for the first time. In Week 3, Matt and Pippa had to drive to Spalding in Lincolnshire.

For the final week of The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump On Your Doorstep, the man himself agreed to deliver the goods.

That's right, Chris and Dom prepared to travel to the winner's house to deposit a stack of prizes that included a new LG 50" TV, an Apple iPhone 11, an X-Box, an Amazon Echo a Dyson hair dryer, an iPad... and a whole lot more.

But here's the difference: not only did Chris and Dom agree to deliver the prizes, but they were also going to be driving to the winners' house in brand spanking new Mini Cooper Classic, three-door hatchback car... which the winner will ALSO get to keep!

The lines were closed. The randomly selected winner was called... a legendary footballer walked by for no real reason.

See what happened next. How far will they have to drive? How many times will Chris stall the car? We'll have an update tomorrow!

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris and Dom try on a tiny cycling top

WATCH: When Chris and Dom tried on TINY cycling gear...

Ben Elton tells Chris Moyles how he gave Blackadder a new lease of life

WATCH: How Ben Elton gave Blackadder a new lease of life

Pippa meets Chris and his family in Spalding to drop off The Chris Moyles Prize Dump

WATCH: What happened when Pippa & Matt drove the Prize Dump to Lincolnshire...
Pippa and Matt find out where they are driving The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump

WATCH: Pippa & Matt find out where they're driving The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump
Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds

WATCH: Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds and she sounds ecstatic

Latest On Radio X

Axl Rose performs in Guns N' Roses in 1980

The real names of your favourite rock stars

Features

Liam Gallagher performs in Stockholm, 2 February 2020

Liam Gallagher ends German gig after just four songs

Liam Gallagher

Spartacus the movie and Spartacus the album

Albums and songs named after classic movies

Features

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs during 2019 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2019

The Strokes announce festival dates for 2020

Festivals 2020

Freddie Mercury playing guitar during Queen's performance at the Rock in Rio festival, Brazil, January 1985.

Great frontmen who are actually terrible on guitar

Features

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Radio X

WATCH: Blossoms play new songs live in session at Radio X

Blossoms