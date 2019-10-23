The Chris Moyles Show team are feeling a bit ropey after a night out

23 October 2019, 16:20 | Updated: 23 October 2019, 16:37

Chris and the team went out for a few drinks on Tuesday, and Producer Matt is feeling especially delicate.

This week, Chris Moyles and the team went out for a few drinks, and needless to say it all got a bit lively.

Rather than going back home, Producer Matt decided to stay at Pippa and Toby's house, but he came to work looking a little worse for wear.

Watch them all try and get through the show in our video above.

Watch Toby going into the office a little worse for wear:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

