Chris Moyles surprises James with his girlfriend Chelsea on their 10th anniversary

5 September 2020, 10:05

It's James and Chelsea's 10 year anniversary this week, and Chris Moyles has a cunning plan!

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that Chris is absolutely fascinated by James’ relationship with his girlfriend Chelsea.

So when he heard that the pair were approaching their 10 year anniversary, he couldn’t help but probe James about how he planned to spend it.

Ever the romantics, James and Chelsea had no plans to mark it AT ALL, but Chris had something up his sleeve...

Watch our video above where we talk to the couple and they swear they are very romantic... in private!

Chris Moyles surprises James with his girlfriend Chelsea on their 10th anniversary. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of how The Chris Moyles Show reacted to James not having met Chelsea's parents in 10 years:

