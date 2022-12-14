Sue Cleaver on getting in trouble with I'm A Celeb bosses

When hunger in the jungle became too much, the celebs started to look for food around them...

Sue Cleaver has been visiting her old I'm A Celebrity campmate Chris Moyles.

On this morning's show (14th December), the Coronation Street star explained that life in the Australian jungle was a lot harder than any of the contestants had expected.

"I knew it was going to be tough, as I knew several people that had been in it," said Sue. "But I thought, oh they're just doing this for the telly. They'll bob in a few cakes in the afternoon. That didn't happen, did it Chris?"

Chris Moyles and Sue Cleaver undertake the Partners In Grime task in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

She added: "I'm surprised we didn't start collecting the scorpions and frying them over the fire."

However, Sue revealed that the contestants were strictly forbidden to eat any of the local wildlife.

"Everything's protected," she explained. "In fact, there was one day when we were down at the creek and someone said: 'There's a lobster!'"

"But It was a yabby. And everyone - because we were hungry - went Oh my lord, maybe we could catch it!"

However, the ever vigilant producers were watching.

Sue revealed: "This voice of death came on and said: 'Those are yabbys and they are protected species! Step away from the yabby!'"