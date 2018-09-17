Today's Subway-Eating Competition Was A Bit Of A Mouthful

Pippa and Dom took huge mouthfuls of the sandwich for today's competition, but they bit off more than they could chew.

This week, we gave lucky listeners the chance to win tickets to New York with NFL in a very unique way.

All they had to do try to decipher the famous celebrity being name dropped by Dom and Pippa, while they had their mouths stuffed full of a Subway sandwich...

Funnily enough, it ended up being a bit of a mouthful.

Find out how they got on in our video above.

Watch Chris and Dom tell you how to listen to the Chris Moyles shows as they go zorbing: