VIDEO: See the moment Chris Moyles started his cable car challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

Chris Moyles faced his fears this to ride the Emirates Airline Cable Car for Global's Make Some Noise. See the moment he conquered his fan's here.

This morning (Thursday 10 October) saw The Chris Moyles Show broadcast live from London's Royal Docks as Chris attempted his cable car challenge.

The Radio X DJ tackled his fear of heights head on to ride the Emirates Airline Cable Car and was joined by surprise special guests including a friend to the show Gio Compare - the Go Compare man!

Watch the moment Chris conquered his fear in our video above.

Chris Moyles starts his cable car challenge. Picture: Radio X

HOW TO DONATE

To donate to Make Some Noise for Chris Moyles' cable car challenge TEXT:

Chris5 to 70766

OR

Chris10 to 70766

OR

Chris20 to 70766

OR

Chris30 to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise

You must be 16 and over only. Standard Network charges may apply

That's not all the Chris Moyles Show got up to this year.

They only went down to Chris's local boozer and recorded another pubcast for us. This time it included a VERY special guest and Hollywood legend Kiefer Sutherland.

Kiefer Sutherland features on The Chris Moyles Show's 2019 Pubcast for Make Some Noise. Picture: Radio X

For more on Global's Make Some Noise, please visit the official website

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.