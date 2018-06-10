So Chris Moyles Gave Away £10,000 This Week…

It was a a WHEELY big breakfast giveaway….

Last week, the Chris Moyles Show had a pretty impressive competition.

It involved involved spinning a Wheel Of Fortune where there was a 1 in 20 chance to win £5,000. If no one won then the money was rolled over to the next day with an extra £1,000 added on.

By the end of the week, no one had succeeded in landing on the much-coveted segment, so on Monday Chris did one final push to give away the money.

And it didn’t prove to be easy. Watch above as the team rattle through callers in their bid to give away some big cash!

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning. Here's how to listen...