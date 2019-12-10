Snow Windows' Tom creates a festive masterpiece with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender

It's the time of year where Tom creates a Christmas scene in the Radio X studio, and this time he's not held back. See his nativity scene with its very familiar faces.

There's just 15 days until Christmas, which means our friend Tom from Snow Windows has bestowed us with yet another masterpiece.

This time he's gone all out to create a nativity scene, which includes none other than Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl as Joseph, Noel Gallagher as a shepherd and Sam Fender as baby Jesus.

Talk about rock 'n' roll, or should we say rock 'n' Grohl?

See him in action in our video above and be sure to have a Joyeux Noel!

See Tom's masterpiece from 2017: