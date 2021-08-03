Sir Michael Parkinson turned down a night out with Clint Eastwood

By Radio X

The broadcasting legend caught up with Chris Moyles to talk about life in lockdown and his forthcoming An Evening With Michael Parkinson tour.

Sir Michael Parkinson is a national treasure, so it's no surprise that Chris Moyles and the team were absolutely delighted to have him on the show.

The broadcasting legend is set to go out on his rescheduled, An Evening With Michael Parkinson tour, where he'll talk in conversation with his son Mike and discuss his journey from a village in Yorkshire to the top of his famous stairs, while reliving memories from his iconic show.

He's interviewed so many famous faces, but Chris Moyles had just one burning question for the Parkinson: Did he ever go out with any of them for a few drinks?

Well, as it turns out, he may have just turned down none other than Clint Eastwood's offer of a night out at London night club Ronnie Scott's, which his wife still remembers to this day given that the Hollywood star was her dream man!

Listen to his story in our video above.

An Evening With Sir Michael Parkinson kicks off this October.

Tickets are available here.

Sir Michael Parkinson talks to Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

See Michael Parkinson's rescheduled tour dates below: