Sir David Jason reveals one of his funniest clips!

29 October 2020, 15:42 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 15:45

The Only Fools And Horses legend tells Chris Moyles about one vintage clip that "tickled my funnybone".

Sir David Jason has been talking to Chris Moyles about some of his favourite moments from his long career in comedy and drama.

Trying to get hold of something that maybe the Only Fools And Horses legend hadn't spoken about in his latest book, A Del Of A Life, Chris played Sir David a couple of vintage clips - including a cigar advert from the 1980s.

Sir David said of the ad: "What attracted me to that was that the story behind it is that they sent me the script and there was one bit that really amuses me! It's really funny."

"What it was, I go to visit a friend in the hospital and the friend has apparently had some sort of accident and he's totally covered in bandages. His arms are in plaster of Paris. One arm is so designed that it sticks out slightly of the hospital bed and he's got his hand cupped like an ashtray.

"So I'm sitting there talking to him with my cigar and I'm knocking the ash into his hand! It just amused me and I thought what a silly, stupid, terrible thing to do!"

The 80-year-old TV legend added: "Because it tickled my funnybone I did the commercial."

You can watch the full ad here:

A Del Of A Life by Sir David Jason is out now from Penguin Books.

Sir David Jason's 1974 comedy The Top Secret Life Of Edgar Briggs is available from Network

