Sir Cliff Richard has a very special message for Chris Moyles' mum!

6 November 2020, 19:17

The British legend appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his new book and his decades-long career.

Sir Cliff Richard appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his latest book and reflect on his long career.

He also left a special message for Chris' mum Vera, who is a HUGE life-long fan, thus officially making Chris the best son ever!

Watch our interview with the the legend above.

Remember when Dom and Chris imagined Pippa and Cliff Richard's dinner date?

Watch it here:

Listen to the latest podcast for The Chris Moyles Show:

