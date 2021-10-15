Tom Daley shows Chris Moyles his gold medal and talks knitting

By Radio X

The Olympic diving champion visited The Chris Moyles Show and talked about everything from his new memoir Coming Up For Air to his gold medal.

Tom Daley popped into The Chris Moyles Show this week and brought his gold medal with him.

Things have understandably been a little bit hectic for the diver since he won his Olympic gold, but he's managed to find a bit of time to write a new memoir, Coming Up For Air.

Despite having accomplished his career highlight this year, there's something else that had everyone talking in 2021; his love of knitting!

Watch our interview with Tom Daley above.

Tom Daley's Coming Up For Air autobiography is out now.

