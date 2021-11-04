Shed Seven perform Going For Gold and talk 25 years of A Maximum High

Rick Witter and Paul Banks visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and treated fans to an amazing rendition of their Going For Gold single.

Shed Seven popped into The Chris Moyles Show studio this week and talked about everything from the 25th anniversary of their A Maximum High album to their upcoming tour dates.

But the lads couldn't stop by without treating us to a glorious performance of the album's lead track Going For Gold, which was an absolutely perfect way to start the morning!

Watch the epic performance in our video above.

Visit shedseven.com for more info on their special edition of A Maximum High and their forthcoming gigs.

