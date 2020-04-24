Shaun Ryder talks “falling to bits” and being “garbage” at technology in lockdown

24 April 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 16:35

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman called into The Chris Moyles Show and revealed how he's coping in lockdown.

This week saw Madchester legend Shaun Ryder FaceTime into The Chris Moyles Show from his home.

Like all of us, the Happy Mondays frontman is facing a lot of time at home due to the government’s lockdown measures, but he's trying to put it to good use… If he could only work out how to master his tablet!

Watch Shaun Ryder talk to Chris Moyles about everything from being "garbage" at technology to his plans to learn how to play chess in our video above.

Shaun Ryder calls into The Chris Moyles Show about his life in lockdown. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Happy Mondays biggest hit was actually a cover

Last year the Hallelujah singer came on the show and talked his medical hair loss.

Watch the full interview with Chris Moyles here:

WATCH: Shaun Ryder Tells The Story Behind Gorillaz's Dare

