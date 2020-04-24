Shaun Ryder talks “falling to bits” and being “garbage” at technology in lockdown
24 April 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 16:35
The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman called into The Chris Moyles Show and revealed how he's coping in lockdown.
This week saw Madchester legend Shaun Ryder FaceTime into The Chris Moyles Show from his home.
Like all of us, the Happy Mondays frontman is facing a lot of time at home due to the government’s lockdown measures, but he's trying to put it to good use… If he could only work out how to master his tablet!
Watch Shaun Ryder talk to Chris Moyles about everything from being "garbage" at technology to his plans to learn how to play chess in our video above.
Last year the Hallelujah singer came on the show and talked his medical hair loss.
