Ross Kemp has revealed what he misses most about life in lockdown.

The TV hard man was on The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he spoke about everything from his Living With series, to what he's been up to during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike a lot of us, the former Eastenders star has been busier than ever during lockdown, making 11 documentaries since February, but there are a few things he's missed due to the UK's coronavirus lockdown measures.

"You know me, he told Chris Moyles. "I like having a nice glass of wine, in a nice restaurant, with nice people where I haven't got to do the washing up, I haven't got to clear up, and somebody very nicely drops that food in front of me."

He added: "I love that. I love socialising, I love a pub back garden, you know. In the sun. I love my friends.

"I miss jujitsu."

Ross Kemp talks to Chris Moyles about life in lockdown. Picture: Radio X

Ross Kemp also talked about his good friend and former EastEnders co-star Barbara Windsor, who he revealed has deteriorated greatly in lockdown.

He said: "Before the disease grabbed hold of Barbara - and bear in mind it's still the biggest killer in the UK - she openly wanted... because of the person that she is, she's always put public before herself. That was the way that she grew up in show business. I think she went on stage when she was seven years old, and she's never really got off it until now, right?

"But she wanted to tell the story of her Alzheimer's and she wanted to make it public so that people would start talking about it, because a lot of people don't want to talk about it."

Watch our full interview with him here:

