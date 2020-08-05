WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's crazy wasp sting video

The former EastEnders star took to Twitter this week to show off the results of disturbing a nest at his home, and Moyles couldn't get enough of it.

This week, Ross Kemp went viral after showing off the results of his incredible wasp stings.

The former EastEnders star took to Twitter to explain his incredible injury, which he said left him looking like a mixture between Mick Jagger and a botox addict.

Watch Chris Moyles react to his incredible transformation in our video above.

Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's wasp sting video. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Twitter/Ross Kemp

Watch one of Ross Kemp's original video here:

Listen to the latest episode on The Chris Moyles Show podcast: