VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about the Big Ben bong

Watch the Radio X DJ give his take on raising funds to hear the London landmark chime on Brexit night.

It doesn’t take much for The Chris Moyles to lose his rag, but the latest story about Big Ben has made him more exasperated than ever.

Last week, it was reported that people are calling for Big Ben to "bong" on 31 January 2020 - otherwise known as Brexit Day.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested the public could "bung a bob for a Brexit bong," and raise thousands it would take to get the famous landmark working again.

But our Radio X DJ reckons the symbolic moment could be made even more symbolic with a CD of Big Ben playing instead of the real thing.

Watch Chris give us his views about Big Ben in our video above.

Chris rants about Big Ben's bong. Picture: Radio X

