Rag'n'Bone Man on the police turning up at his house: "It was embarrassing for all parties"

By Radio X

The Anywhere Away From Here singer has relived the moment he was grassed up by his neighbours on his birthday, despite not holding an illegal gathering.

Rag'n'Bone Man has recalled the moment the police turned up at his house in the middle of lockdown.

The All You Ever Wanted singer caught up with The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about the incident, which had the authorities knock on his door in the middle of the might.

Asked what happened on that fateful day, the Uxbridge singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - explained: "My neighbours are grassers, basically and it was my birthday and we were playing music really really loud. [...] They wouldn't have been able to hear it, but I guess they thought it would be a good idea to call the police on me."

The BRIT Awards Critics' Choice winner continued: "It was embarrassing for all parties, 'cause they obviously thought they were going to come round to my house and find loads of people. [...] They came round and it was just me and my mate. I live with my mate Chris and he and I were singing some 80s ballad for karaoke when the police turned up and it was just really embarrassing for all of us."

Rag'n'Bone Man is set to appear at this year's BRIT Awards ceremony with P!nk on 11 May at The O2, London.

The artists will perform their duet, Anywhere Away From Here, which features on Rory's forthcoming album Life By Misadventure.