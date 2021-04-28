Rag'n'Bone Man on the police turning up at his house: "It was embarrassing for all parties"

28 April 2021, 17:22 | Updated: 28 April 2021, 17:41

Radio X

By Radio X

The Anywhere Away From Here singer has relived the moment he was grassed up by his neighbours on his birthday, despite not holding an illegal gathering.

Rag'n'Bone Man has recalled the moment the police turned up at his house in the middle of lockdown.

The All You Ever Wanted singer caught up with The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about the incident, which had the authorities knock on his door in the middle of the might.

Asked what happened on that fateful day, the Uxbridge singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - explained: "My neighbours are grassers, basically and it was my birthday and we were playing music really really loud. [...] They wouldn't have been able to hear it, but I guess they thought it would be a good idea to call the police on me."

The BRIT Awards Critics' Choice winner continued: "It was embarrassing for all parties, 'cause they obviously thought they were going to come round to my house and find loads of people. [...] They came round and it was just me and my mate. I live with my mate Chris and he and I were singing some 80s ballad for karaoke when the police turned up and it was just really embarrassing for all of us."

Watch our video above.

Rag'n'Bone Man is set to appear at this year's BRIT Awards ceremony with P!nk on 11 May at The O2, London.

The artists will perform their duet, Anywhere Away From Here, which features on Rory's forthcoming album Life By Misadventure.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom falls for The Chris Moyles Show U2 prank

When Dom fell for Chris Moyles' U2 prank

There's a brief power cut on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles was ready to throw a full on tantrum

Chris Moyles tells Vernon Kay why he wouldn't be good in I'm A Celeb

Chris Moyles reveals why he “wouldn’t be good” on I’m A Celeb
Jamie took the 20 secs to £20k challenge

Jamie took a risk and won BIG in 20 secs to £20k

The Burke Brothers' training video is gold

The Burke Brothers' training video is the best thing ever

Latest On Radio X

Dave Grohl and daughter Violet perform X’s Nausea on Kimmel

Watch Dave and Violet Grohl perform Nausea on Kimmel

Foo Fighters

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer reschedule UK Hella Mega Tour for 2022

Green Day

Christopher Walken in Fatboy Slim's Weapon Of Choice video

Did Christopher Walken really dance in the Weapon Of Choice video?

Features

Lana Del Rey performs in 2019

Lana Del Rey announces Blue Banisters, her third album of 2021

News

Willow Smith's Transparent Soul features Travis Barker

Blink 182's Travis Barker features on Willow Smith's new track

News

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher teases announcement for Thursday

Noel Gallagher