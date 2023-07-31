Radio X’s Big Smashing Driving Stunt with motors.co.uk

The Chris Moyles Show will give six lucky listeners the chance to win a brand new car in one of its biggest stunts ever.

The Chris Moyles Show is giving you the chance to win a brand new car and be entertained at the same time!

Radio X’s Big Smashing Driving Stunt with motors.co.uk will see none other than our very own Dominic Byrne learn to handle a stunt car, which he'll be driving through garage doors to reveal a grand prize.

That's right, a BRAND NEW metallic Nissan Qashqai Visia Hybrid is up for grabs - and it's all thanks to motors.co.uk where you can Search Less. Live More.

Plus, we’ll be streaming it live on Global Player!

So how does it work?

We're hiring an enormous 25,000ft² airfield hanger and we're going to build SIX bespoke garage doors for Dom to drive through.

Each garage door will brandish the letters R, A, D, I, O or X and six listeners will get to pick a door one by one until we find the winning door.

Five of the doors will contain red confetti when driven through, but only one door will be filled with gold confetti.

The listener who chooses the door with the gold confetti will win a metallic Nissan Qashqai Visia Hybrid!

Over the next week we'll be testing cars and garage doors and Dom will have stunt training as he learns yet another skill in his 50th year!

On next Monday 7th August, we'll start selecting our listeners to take part in the big stunt on Friday 11th August.

Listeners need to be able to join us on Zoom on the day for the chance to win!

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show live on Global Player this Monday - Friday from 6.30-10am to find out how you can be involved.

