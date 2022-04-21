Queen's Birthday: Chris Moyles remembers meeting Queen Elizabeth II

As the Queen celebrates her 96th year, Chris Moyles remembers the time SHE met HIM in our video.

It's the Queen's Birthday today, which means Her Majesty Queen turns 96.

Chris and the team marked the occasion by wishing the longstanding monarch a Happy Birthday and reminiscing abut the time he met her... or rather she was introduced to him.

Watch Chris Moyles take a trip down memory lane with the team in our video above.

Chris Moyles talks meeting Queen Elizabeth II on her 96th birthday. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Getty Images Entertainment

