WATCH: Chris Moyles starts pub wars on the England-Wales border

2 July 2020, 16:26 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 16:35

This Saturday 4 July, pubs in England will open for the first time since lockdown began, but Chris spoke to two landlords with two different rules ahead of them.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, talk turned to lockdown measures being eased further on 4 July with the opening of pubs and hairdressers.

However, the rules only apply to England, which means residents in Scotland and Wales will have to wait a little longer to visit their local watering hole.

Chris decided to speak to two pub landlords who operate on either side of the England-Wales border... and let them battle it out live on-air.

Find out what went down in our video above.

