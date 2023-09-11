The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour is back!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour returns for 2023. Picture: Radio X

The team are back on their OWN TOUR BUS from Monday 18th September to deliver some amazing prizes!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour RETURNS next week - but it's going to be BIGGER and BETTER than ever before!

Chris and the team will be back on their OWN TOUR BUS from Monday 18th September to deliver some incredible prizes to some lucky listeners.

They will be offering up FIVE sets of amazing prizes each morning - which will be delivered to your door by the end of each day!

All on The Chris Moyles Show big green tour bus...

Watch the highlights from last year's Prize Dump Tour:

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk - highlights!

It's a double decker with two drivers, twelve beds, a kitchen and a toilet on board. From Monday to Thursday, whoever is the winner, Chris and the team could be driving to YOU to deliver the prizes.

Then the next morning, the show could be broadcasting from YOUR town from the tour bus. The team have no idea where they'll be!

The Prize Dump Tour Bus in Leeds back in September 2022. Picture: Radio X

Will we have our first Dump in John O’Groats and the next in Lands End? Who knows? No one!

Chris Moyles and the team will be LIVE from the tour bus at 6:30am on Monday 18th September with your first chance for us to drive to you!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour last year when it stopped off in Warrington. Picture: Radio X

Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X and get listening on the go. Plus, you can see all the latest exclusive videos from your favourite Radio X shows.

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

Download Global Player from the Apple App Store

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Radio X is available on Global Player. Picture: Global

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk