Chris Moyles pranks James again!

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, James was given a very simple task, but little did he know the the Radio X DJ was making it impossible for him to complete it.

James always has his finger on the pulse when it comes to everything from popular culture to politics, so it's natural that he was trying to switch on Sky News to keep abreast of the election.

Somehow he went a few channels too far and found himself on a very relaxing program highlighting the best of Australian sea planes.

Chris and Dom asked James to find the weird and wonderful channel again, but somehow it just kept on evading him, thanks to someone with very quick fingers!

Watch him get royally duped in our video above.

Remind yourself of the last time James got pranked with the emergency disk:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: