WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show play Politician or Notitician

Dom devised a game where Chris and the team had to guess if a comedy name real or fake. Could they spot the difference? Find out here.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom challenged the team to a very interesting game.

He gave Chris and the team a rude-sounding name, and they just had to guess if it came from a real politician or not! Easy, right?

Watch them play the hilarious game in our video above.

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles play Politician or Notitician on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

