VIDEO: Pippa's Personal Trainer story is pure Pippa

The Chris Moyles Show producer met with a Personal Trainer in a bid to get fit, but unfortunately things didn't quite go to plan.

Pippa revealed her latest hilarious story this week, and it's one of the best yet.

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that our producer always gets herself in sticky situations, and her latest tale is no different.

In a bit to get fit, Pippa booked herself in with a local Personal Trainer, and despite having no water things were going well.

However, their training sessions only happened to be one of the hottest days of the year, and Pippa found herself in need of a drink.

The personal trainer left her to go get some l'eau mineral, while a boxing glove-wearing Pippa waited patiently for him to return.

Find out what happened next in our video above.

We'd love to say it was the only crazy thing that has happened to Pippa, but we'd be lying.

