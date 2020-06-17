Pippa wearing a lip trainer is absolutely hilarious

Toby and Pippa got sent the bizarre gadget in the post, and The Chris Moyles Show producer tried it out live on-air.

Toby and Pippa were sent some gifts last week and one of them was particularly interesting.

Rather than open the gadget in the privacy of her own home, The Chris Moyles Show producer decided to bring it in and try it on live on-air.

It turns out the bizarre lip trainers are designed to give you a slimmer face, but it couldn't help but raise a few smiles!

Watch her try on the hilarious gadget our video above.

Pippa tries out lip trainer live on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

