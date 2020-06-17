Pippa wearing a lip trainer is absolutely hilarious

17 June 2020, 15:05 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 15:33

Toby and Pippa got sent the bizarre gadget in the post, and The Chris Moyles Show producer tried it out live on-air.

Toby and Pippa were sent some gifts last week and one of them was particularly interesting.

Rather than open the gadget in the privacy of her own home, The Chris Moyles Show producer decided to bring it in and try it on live on-air.

It turns out the bizarre lip trainers are designed to give you a slimmer face, but it couldn't help but raise a few smiles!

Watch her try on the hilarious gadget our video above.

Pippa tries out lip trainer live on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa tries out lip trainer live on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of one of Pippa's hilarious slip of the tongues here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast LIVE!

Get The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast LIVE - plus unseen lock-In footage!
A Fan called into the Pubcast with a weird question about Dom and quiches

"Can Dom put a quiche up his bottom?" is the best Pubcast question ever!
Liam Gallagher performs in Vienna in 2020

Liam Gallagher has developed a "bamboo fetish" in lockdown

Liam Gallagher

Dominic Byrne gets quizzed about the Stereophonics on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Dom is a Stereophonics superfan!

James describes a huge growler on The Chris Moyles Show

James explains growlers on The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Serge Pizzono talks Kasabian's "emotional" Solstice I gig

Serge Kasabian relives "emotional" Solstice I gig ahead of Radio X's Home Shows

Kasabian

DMA'S

DMA’S share official video for new song Learning Alive

Music News

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage on The End Tour in 2016

Black Sabbath sell Black Lives Matter t-shirt based on iconic font

Music News

The Killers

The Killers release new single My Own Soul’s Warning

The Killers

Foo Fighters 2020

Text to win a drum skin signed by Foo Fighters

Morrissey and Cicely Courtenidge

Who is the voice at the beginning of The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths?

The Smiths