Pippa has a "breast enlargement" tape and it's hilarious!

23 June 2021, 15:48 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 15:53

The mythical hypnosis tape has resurfaced... and it's unbelievable.

Pippa was clearing out stuff from her mum's house ages ago and came across a hypnosis tape, which claims to increase the size of your breasts.

A lot of people thought it was a myth, but the tape is HERE and ready for Chris to play as we all listen along.

Pippa last heard this tape a LONG time ago, so let's all listen together. Let us know if you feel any difference.

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles gets Blythe Road to the Top of the iTunes Charts

The Chris Moyles Show gets Harry's band to the top of the iTunes chart

The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles Show quiz?

Quizzes

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour