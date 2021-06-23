Pippa has a "breast enlargement" tape and it's hilarious!

The mythical hypnosis tape has resurfaced... and it's unbelievable.

Pippa was clearing out stuff from her mum's house ages ago and came across a hypnosis tape, which claims to increase the size of your breasts.

A lot of people thought it was a myth, but the tape is HERE and ready for Chris to play as we all listen along.

Pippa last heard this tape a LONG time ago, so let's all listen together. Let us know if you feel any difference.