Phillip Schofield: Holly Willoughby has been incredible

The This Morning star spoke to Chris Moyles about his co-host and revealed she's a "good counsellor" and an "remarkable" friend.

Philip Schofield has praised his friend and colleague Holly Willoughby, who he says was incredible during lockdown.

The This Morning presenter gave his very first Zoom interview this morning to The Chris Moyles Show where he talked about his new book, Life's What You Make It, as well as his supportive co-host and close pal.

"She [Holly] texted me yesterday," he told Chris Moyles. She whatsappe’d me and said she’d finished the book and she was so lovely about it. She has been incredible."

The Cube host added: "I’m very lucky to have astonishing people around me who have been brilliant and when the wheels fell off the world, and we all went into lockdown and Holly and I were doing our own makeup in our This Morning studio on our own, thinking 'What the hell is going on here?' It was like a therapy session all the way through."

"We knew we were going upstairs to do the show, and people were saying 'thank god you’re still on, thank god you’re still on, it’s just a bit of normality'. And for us, and for me, spending those mornings with Holly, and she is a very good counsellor, so those mornings were gold dust and she’s definitely a remarkable person."

Philip Schofield talks to Chris Moyles about the incredible support from Holly Willoughby. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Phillip Schofield famously came out as gay live on This Morning back in February, with his good friend Holly holding his hand.

Speaking to the audience at the time, he said: "It's tough but this is not something that's happened quickly, I've had to deal this in my head for quite some time."I got to the stage where I thought we sit here, every day, and some amazingly brave person is sitting over there and I'm thinking 'I have to be that person'.

"All you can be in your life is honest with yourself. I was getting to a stage in my life where I was thinking I don't really like myself because I'm not being honest with myself."

As reported by The Sun, Phillip details in his new book how he told Holly before making his announcement and she was a source of comfort.

She also opened the door to find a good sign and handed it to him, which he still keeps with him to this day.

He said: "She picked it up and gave it to me. ‘See,’ she said. ‘It’s all going to be ok.’ The feather is in my wallet."

