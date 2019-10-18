Peter Crouch says Abbey Clancy “went mental” at him the first time they met

18 October 2019, 16:04 | Updated: 18 October 2019, 16:06

The footballer and broadcaster has been telling Chris Moyles how he met his wife… and how things didn’t go according to plan!

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy - what a couple! They’ve been married since 2011 and now have four lovely children together. But how did this celebrity romance begin?

Chris Moyles asked Crouchy how he first met Abbey and the story was BRILLIANT.

“I thought she was out of my league, really,” admitted the former England striker, who has just published his book I Robot this week. He revealed that he met Abbey in a bar and everything went well… for a while.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch attend a private view of "Daft Apeth" by Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian at No Ho Showrooms on October 18, 2018 in London
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch attend a private view of "Daft Apeth" by Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian at No Ho Showrooms on October 18, 2018 in London. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

He remembered: “We met, it was great, we got on fantastically well. She gave me her number - amazingly - and then she went away and I just carried on with my evening.”

However, there was an unexpected postscript to this star-crossed meeting.

He explained: “I was talking to someone else who was also female and Abby came over and said: Look at you! Who do you think you are?!

“Like, as if we were married already. She went mental! I was like, I’m only talking!”

He laughed, “I should have known then.”

It all worked out OK, and the pair married in 2011. But Peter has revealed that Abbey hasn’t read any of her husband’s books. She posted on Instagram: “I haven’t read them as I’ve heard these stories for the past 14 years!”

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa Taylor and Toby Tarrant hosting the Basingstoke Variety Show is epic

WATCH: Pippa and Toby hosting the Basingstoke Variety Show is hilarious
Andi Peters falls live on TV and Chris Moyles loves it

WATCH: Andi Peters fell on live TV in Mongolia and Chris Moyles loved it
James wears a huge jam sandwich costume

WATCH: James dresses up as a HUGE jam sandwich

Pippa and Toby do the conga at Chris Tarrant's birthday party

WATCH: Pippa & Toby doing the conga with Chris Tarrant is the best thing ever
Chris Moyles Cable Car Challenge

Watch the highlights from Chris Moyles' cable car challenge

Latest On Radio X

Lewis Capaldi performs on The Other Stage at Glastonbury, June 2019

Lewis Capaldi had his card declined at Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival

Foals: Tracks That Changed Our Lives

The tracks that most influenced Foals

Foals

Chris Moyles begins his cable car challenge

Global’s Make Some Noise raises over £4 million!

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on their Who Built The Moon? Tour

The story behind Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds band name

Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and Suede frontman Brett Anderson

Liam Gallagher slams Suede frontman Brett Anderson's comment that Britpop was "laddish"

Liam Gallagher

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders Get The Money album artwork

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders' Get Money album: release date, tracklisting, featured artists & more

Foo Fighters