Peter Crouch says Abbey Clancy “went mental” at him the first time they met

The footballer and broadcaster has been telling Chris Moyles how he met his wife… and how things didn’t go according to plan!

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy - what a couple! They’ve been married since 2011 and now have four lovely children together. But how did this celebrity romance begin?

Chris Moyles asked Crouchy how he first met Abbey and the story was BRILLIANT.

“I thought she was out of my league, really,” admitted the former England striker, who has just published his book I Robot this week. He revealed that he met Abbey in a bar and everything went well… for a while.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch attend a private view of "Daft Apeth" by Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian at No Ho Showrooms on October 18, 2018 in London. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

He remembered: “We met, it was great, we got on fantastically well. She gave me her number - amazingly - and then she went away and I just carried on with my evening.”

However, there was an unexpected postscript to this star-crossed meeting.

He explained: “I was talking to someone else who was also female and Abby came over and said: Look at you! Who do you think you are?!

“Like, as if we were married already. She went mental! I was like, I’m only talking!”

He laughed, “I should have known then.”

It all worked out OK, and the pair married in 2011. But Peter has revealed that Abbey hasn’t read any of her husband’s books. She posted on Instagram: “I haven’t read them as I’ve heard these stories for the past 14 years!”