WATCH: Paul Whitehouse Unveils Only Fools And Horses: The Musical

The Fast Show star has revealed that the classic sitcom is becoming a West End musical!

This morning on the Chris Moyles Show, Paul Whitehouse unveiled some amazing news - Only Fools And Horses is being made into a musical in the West End!

We’ve got some lovely jubbly news for you! Jim Sullivan has teamed up with Paul Whitehouse to write Only Fools and Horses as a brand-new, home-grown British Musical spectacular! Book your tickets today - Only a forty-two carat plonker would miss it! https://t.co/e3gtmXAGZ7 pic.twitter.com/5cqy6FRO5j — Only Fools and Horses The Musical (@OFAHMusical) October 8, 2018

The former Fast Show comedian is to star as Grandad in the musical version of the classic BBC-1 comedy. Tom Bennett will play Del Boy (as portrayed on TV by David Jason), while Ryan Hutton will step in Nicholas Lyndhurst’s shoes as Rodney.

Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan - son of the sitcom’s writer John Sullivan - have written 20 new songs about the Trotters and the play will be based on some of the classic TV episodes. One song was written by John Sullivan with the late Chas Hodges of Chas ’N’ Dave.

“We’ve been working on it for the last two and a half years,” Paul told Chris. “It’s a bit daunting, but it’s an honour!”

Paul gave us a brief preview of one of the songs, which you can hear on the clip above!

Only Fools And Horses - The Musical opens at the Theatre Royal, Haymarket from 9 February 2019. Tickets are available to book at https://onlyfoolsmusical.com/