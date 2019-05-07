The Chris Moyles Show recreates the This Morning intro

7 May 2019, 07:57 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 10:09

Watch Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne's spin on Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby's feel-good intro for the ITV breakfast show.

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne have shared their Radio X take on the opening titles for This Morning, and it's quite possibly the best thing ever.

Moyles noted how listeners often asked the team how they get to work, so he thought why not show them via fun bubbly opening titles, which are nothing like the This Morning intro.

Chris donned a grey wig in his best attempt to portray the silver fox, while Dom went all-out with a floral dress, blonde wig and red lippy combo for his role as Phil's co-presenter.

The results... as they say... speak for themselves.

Now, we're not here to choose a better presenting team, but it's fair to say there's a definite comparison to be made here!

