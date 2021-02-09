Chris Moyles finds a nudist doc of Dom's favourite holiday destination

Dom's top holiday destination just so happens to be famous for a couple of very interesting pursuits and now Chris Moyles has found a documentary about it.

Last week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom extolled the virtues of one of his favourite places to holiday, Agde, in France.

Unfortunately soon after, fans began texting into the show to share some interesting features about the destination, with Chris Moyles even doing a little bit of research himself.

But now it's gone further than headlines as Chris tracked down a documentary which explored the nudist movement in the region.

