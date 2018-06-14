WATCH: Chris Loses it Over This Oasis-Themed Toby Lerone

14 June 2018, 15:25

The breakfast team were sent in a very subtle Toby Lerone this morning, but Chris wasn't impressed at all.

Today saw Chris and the team listen to another great Toby Lerone from a listener.

Not only did the they manage to sneak the word Lerone in their pun-based shoutout, but they made sure it was Oasis-themed too.

However, it was so tenuous the team couldn't quite work out what was going on! And when they did... Chris was less than impressed by it.

Watch our video above and see if you can spot it here!

