Chris Moyles' new Dom remix is an absolute banger

By Radio X

Chris has got a new remix made for one of his famous DJ sets, but the vocalist might be more familiar than you think.

Chris Moyles has been getting some of his fans through lockdown with his Friday night DJ sets and now they're about to get even better.

Thanks to Producer Matt, we've been given a legendary new remix just in time for the sunny weather.

If you're thinking the main vocalist sounds familiar... that's because it's taken from some of the best clangers by Dom.

Watch our video above to get the hot new remix, which Dom is obviously thrilled about!

Let's hope MistaJam plays that on Capital Dance!

Chris Moyles unveils Dom remix. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: