VIDEO: Chris Moyles' rant at The Podcast Awards is hilarious

13 July 2020, 17:20 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 20:03

The Podcast Awards took place over the weekend and the Radio X DJ had a thing or two to get off his chest about it.

Chris Moyles is back from his break, and while he had a very relaxing time, there may have been something that got his goat just before his return.

The Chris Moyles Show was among five radio show podcasts up for a gong at The Podcast Awards, but unfortunately Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and the team lost out to some stiff competition.

Watch Chris Moyles' hilarious reaction in our video above.

If you think that was bad, remind yourself of what happened ehen a caller won £2500 but didn't quite remember who Chris was...

