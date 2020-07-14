WATCH: Chris Moyles and Judge Rinder debate who's more working class!

14 July 2020, 17:43 | Updated: 14 July 2020, 17:46

Watch as the two chums reunite and get talking about their childhood. Who's had the more humble beginnings? You decide.

Judge Rinder returned as a guest on The Chris Moyles this week and the friends took a trip down memory lane.

In fact, the pair took things so far back that talk turned to their childhood, but things got pretty tense when Chris Moyles suggested Judge Rinder was born with a silver spoon in his mouth!

The pair began a discussion about who is more working class between the two and let's just say things got a bit heated.

Watch the pair go head to head in our video above.

Watch Judge Rinder transform into Anne of Cleaves in our video:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

This week's mystery guest Ronnie Le Drew talks that naughty episode of Rainbow

WATCH: Zippy star Ronnie Le Drew talks Rainbow's "naughty" episode
Chris Moyles' rant about The Podcast Awards is gold

VIDEO: Chris Moyles' rant at The Podcast Awards is hilarious

Toby talks Colleen Rooney and and Rebekah Vardy's feud

Toby Tarrant has an idea of how Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy can settle their feud
Toby Tarrant on Radio X with Underworld inset

VIDEO: Toby's dramatic reading of this Glastonbury review is hilarious
Chris Moyles speaks to two pub landlords on the England-Wales border

WATCH: Chris Moyles starts pub wars on the England-Wales border

Latest On Radio X

Bastille

Why are Bastille called Bastille?

Bastille

Dave Grohl performs in Foo Fighters in 1996

Dave Grohl: Being a frontman was "terrifying" for the first 10 years

Foo Fighters

Bob Geldof performs in 1984

Bob Geldof on personal toll of Live Aid: "It probably ended up costing me my marriage."

Music News

Alanis Morissette in her Ironic video

Alanis Morissette talks years of “shaming” over Ironic not being ironic

Music News

Maximo Park and Gorillaz

Only a music genius can score 10/10 on this 2005 lyric quiz!

Quizzes

Live Aid In 1985

Was Live Aid the greatest gig ever?

Features