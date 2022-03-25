Matt takes on fermented fish without his sense of smell

By Radio X

Producer Matt was at home with COVID and lost his sense of smell, so Chris Moyles and the team decided to send him the smelliest fish ever.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week, Producer Matt came down with COVID and totally lost his sense of smell.

So of course, Chris Moyles and the team decided to test just how much he'd lost his sense by making try the smelliest fish in the world AGAIN.

This time, a courier hightailed it to Matt's home and he tried out the tinned food in his garden. Much to his horror, his sense of taste was still very much intact!

Find out how Matt gets on this time with the smelliest fish in the world and if covid was enough to protect him from the dreaded delicacy.

Matt takes on fermented fish for the second time. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of the first time Matt took on the fermented fish outside Radio X HQ in Leicester Square in our eye-watering video.

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.