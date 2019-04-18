VIDEO: Chris Moyles meets Avengers' Scarlett Johansson & Paul Rudd!

18 April 2019, 14:46

The Radio X DJ did his first junket with the Avengers: Endgame stars and they were very gentle with him.

Chris Moyles is a huge superhero film fan, so when he heard that Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd who play Black Widow and Ant-Man in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, he jumped at the chance to meet them.

However, it was Moyles' first ever film junket, and it's fair to say he felt a little nervous.

Watch our video to find out what happened when Chris lost his junket virginity to the Hollywood stars.

Chris was only a little bit excited about it leading up to the event.

See him get geared up to meet the actors below:

Remember what happened when Dom met Jennifer Aniston and whipped off his wig?

Re-live the magic moment here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles presents a cheque to KEEN London

VIDEO: We’re changing lives, because of you!

Barry Scott from Cillit Bang visits The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Cillit Bang's Barry Scott is a total legend, but Chris Moyles can't believe his name
Dominic Byrne reveals he doesn't know what Hakuna Matata means on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Dom thinks Hakuna Matata means something totally random
Chris Moyles is very excited to meet the Avengers cast

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is REALLY excited about meeting The Avengers
Andi Peters thinks you buy podcasts in a shop and Chris Moyles can't handle it

VIDEO: Chris Moyles reacts to Andi Peters thinking you can buy podcasts in a shop

Latest On Radio X

Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan about his solo tour and Stereophonics' new album

VIDEO: Kelly Jones talks Stereophonics' new album release & track title

Stereophonics

The Smiths in 1985

QUIZ: Do you know the words to There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths?

Quizzes

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury Festival 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: There's still a way to get free tickets...

Glastonbury Festival

Reef frontman Gary Stringer in 1995

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full line-ups & posters by area so far

Glastonbury Festival

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

"Progress abounds": The Killers tease new material

The Killers

An aerial photo of Glastonbury festival

Glastonbury share map for 2019 festival showing new areas