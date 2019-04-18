VIDEO: Chris Moyles meets Avengers' Scarlett Johansson & Paul Rudd!

The Radio X DJ did his first junket with the Avengers: Endgame stars and they were very gentle with him.

Chris Moyles is a huge superhero film fan, so when he heard that Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd who play Black Widow and Ant-Man in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, he jumped at the chance to meet them.

However, it was Moyles' first ever film junket, and it's fair to say he felt a little nervous.

Watch our video to find out what happened when Chris lost his junket virginity to the Hollywood stars.

Chris was only a little bit excited about it leading up to the event.

See him get geared up to meet the actors below:

