This week's Lip Reading Game just gets better and better

It was time for another round of the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show and as ever it promoted some truly amazing responses.

Another week, another hilarious version of the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show.

This time Dom and James were in the hot seat with ear cancelling very headphones and very loud music making it impossible to hear what Chris and Pippa were saying.

We thought some of James' answers were rogue but when it came time for Dom to step up, things went to a whole new level of weird.

