This week's Lip Reading Game just gets better and better

27 November 2020, 16:19

It was time for another round of the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show and as ever it promoted some truly amazing responses.

Another week, another hilarious version of the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show.

This time Dom and James were in the hot seat with ear cancelling very headphones and very loud music making it impossible to hear what Chris and Pippa were saying.

We thought some of James' answers were rogue but when it came time for Dom to step up, things went to a whole new level of weird.

Think that was hysterical? Remind yourself of when I'm A Celeb and Inbetweeners star Emily Atack gave it a go.

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Producer Matt tries to eat fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show

Matt trying to eat fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show is hilarious
Gareth Southgate talks to The Chris Moyles Show

Gareth Southgate: Gazza is the best footballer I've ever played with by far
Dom is obsessed with Astro Wars

Dom can't get enough of Astro Wars

Tim Minchin on The Chris Moyles Show

Tim Minchin talks his Apart Together album on The Chris Moyles Show
The Chris Moyles Show's Christmas socks sell out in one show

The Chris Moyles Show's charity (Chris)tmas socks sell out in one show

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher and Aidan Turner as Poldark

Liam Gallagher's been watching Poldark in lockdown

Liam Gallagher

The Killers perform Bones on The Jay Leno Show in 2006

The Killers' festive performance of Bones is just what you need this Christmas

The Killers

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays in 1989

The 10 best Happy Mondays tracks

Features

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher on Oasis feud with Noel: "We're both the problem"

Liam Gallagher

Paul Weller in the That's Entertainment video

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to That's Entertainment by The Jam correct?

Quizzes

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp in 1996

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Disco 2000 by Pulp correct?

Quizzes