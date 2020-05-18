Lee Sharpe on The Premier League: "I think you've got to play it out"

The Harry's Heroes star and former Man Utd footballer has given his taken on Premiership football amid the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the league should be played out when it's safe to do so.

Lee Sharpe called into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from life in lockdown to his stint on the latest series of Harry's Heroes.

The new set of episodes for Harry Redknapp's football legends show will see the former Man United and Leeds player joined by the likes of David Seaman, Paul Merson, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, Ray Parlour, Matt Le Tissier, Rob Lee, Lee Sharpe and Mark Chamberlain for a rematch against the German squad.

However, with football fixtures cancelled in the UK until further notice due to COVID-19, Chris Moyles asked what he would do about the as-yet-unfinished Premier League, which has just today announced players can train together while social distancing in small groups.

"I think it's a really tough one, mused Sharpe. "I think you've got to play it out. I don't think anyone will argue that Liverpool deserve to have the Premier League title, but then I think you've got the argument of who's in Europe, and promotion and relegation.

"And we want to see Leeds back in the Premier League, so they're gonna need to play it out."

He added, jokingly: "Unless they're just going to send up Leeds automatically... then I'll take that!"

Watch our full interview with Lee Sharpe above.

Watch Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh from Monday 18 May on ITV at 9pm.