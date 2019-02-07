Kenneth Branagh gives Dom some IMPRESSIVE acting tips

7 February 2019, 16:13 | Updated: 7 February 2019, 16:14

The actor shows Dom how to do the perfect double take.

Dominic Byrne met Sir Kenneth Branagh and decided to ask the esteemed actor some tips on how to be a great thespian.

Sir Kenneth directs and stars in the new film All Is True, which is a tale of William Shakespeare returning home to Stratford, so it seemed the ideal opportunity to get some hints from the great man.

Dom did GCSE drama - but always got stuck on doing a “double take”. Sir Ken’s demonstration of a triple and quadruple take is PERFECT.

All Is True is in cinemas now!

