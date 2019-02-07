Kenneth Branagh gives Dom some IMPRESSIVE acting tips

The actor shows Dom how to do the perfect double take.

Dominic Byrne met Sir Kenneth Branagh and decided to ask the esteemed actor some tips on how to be a great thespian.

Sir Kenneth directs and stars in the new film All Is True, which is a tale of William Shakespeare returning home to Stratford, so it seemed the ideal opportunity to get some hints from the great man.

Dom did GCSE drama - but always got stuck on doing a “double take”. Sir Ken’s demonstration of a triple and quadruple take is PERFECT.

All Is True is in cinemas now!